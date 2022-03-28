Petersburg High School increases security scrutiny after student brings handgun on campus

PETERSBURG — The city school system sent home reassurance messages to Petersburg High School parent that safety was its top priority after a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto the campus last week.

Monday was the first day of classes at the high school since the incident. System spokesperson John McCann said security personnel took some extra time at the campus' entrances doing bag searches and checking everyone to ensure nothing was being brought in that should not.

"Everyone probably noticed the lines were a little bit longer getting in this morning," McCann said. Those initial searches will continue for the foreseeable future.

The extra attention stems from the arrest last Friday of a 17-year-old Petersburg High School student for sneaking a loaded handgun into the building. The gun was discovered after a fight broke out around 2:30 p.m. between that student and another. In breaking up the altercation, school authorities noticed the student had the weapon on him.

The gun was not used during the fight nor in the immediate aftermath, police said.

McCann said PHS principal Alicia Fields recorded a phone message sent to parents Monday with more detail about what PHS would do going forward. He generalized Monday's message as follows:

Student and staff safety at Petersburg High remains the system's top priority.

The system encouraged parents to discuss with their students what is and is not allowed on any school property, especially weapons.

The safety protocols in place as a result of Friday's incident will remain for now.

The system told parents it is "thankful for their continuous support" of Petersburg High School, and urged them to contact the school with any questions or concerns about the protocols.

The student arrested Friday was taken to a local juvenile detention facility. He has been charged with possessing a gun on school property and possessing a gun as a minor.

Friday's incident was the second time this school year that a student was caught on campus with a weapon. Last November, an 18-year-old student was caught with a stun gun, a knife and some marijuana by security officers who heard the sound of a taser in the locker concourse area.

Story continues

Since that student was considered an adult, he was publicly identified and taken to Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George. Amine Loutfi was later released on bond.

The suspect in the latest case is considered a minor under Virginia law, so his identity has not been released.

Police said an investigation into Friday's incident is continuing.

More from The Progress-Index: Dinwiddie-based Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen in a pickle: Mennonite family business shut down

More from The Progress-Index: Man shot to death Saturday in Delectable Heights is Petersburg's third homicide of year

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg steps up security at high school after gun found Friday