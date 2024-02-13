Petersburg hospital on lockdown, armed man at large
The Petersburg Bureau of Police is actively pursuing an armed man at Bon Secours Southside Regional Medical Center that has caused the facility to go into lockdown.
The Petersburg Bureau of Police is actively pursuing an armed man at Bon Secours Southside Regional Medical Center that has caused the facility to go into lockdown.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.
While there are some factors you can't control, such as genetics, there are several things you can do to increase the odds of living a longer, healthier life.
The hashtag movement, called #DignifAI, was born on 4chan, an anonymous online message board that was reportedly also the source of Taylor Swift's explicit AI photos.
After acknowledging last week that Meta's X competitor Threads would not actively recommend political content, the company today announced a test of a new trends feature, "topics," where such content could potentially surface anyway. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that Threads would begin a small test of the feature, initially in the U.S., to help users find "timely topics" that others are discussing on the social network. Today's topics, as the section will be titled, are determined by Meta's AI systems and are based on what people are engaging with on Threads, Meta told TechCrunch.
Venture capital firm Homebrew is targeting $50 million for a new fund, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Homebrew nearly two years ago said it was pursuing a more stage-agnostic evergreen model that would be funded solely by Satya Patel and Hunter Walk, Homebrew’s general partners. A source who wished to remain anonymous told TechCrunch that Homebrew has been using SPVs to write pro-rata checks into certain follow-on investments, but is seeking to raise a fund for this purpose instead.
Clark didn't score a point in the fourth quarter and the Hawkeyes struggled late against Nebraska on Sunday.
TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole is known for its raucous crowds.
People who are on their feet all day have referred to the comfy kicks as 'bubble-bouncing cushions.' Get ’em now while they're nearly 65% off.
Guys can be notoriously hard to shop for — and impress! If you want a gift that's sure to please, go with this viral cologne that can arrive before V-Day.
Raiola, a longtime Georgia commit, flipped from the Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers before the early signing period.
An Indian parliamentary panel has urged the government to support the growth of domestic fintech players that can provide alternatives to the Walmart-backed PhonePe and Google Pay apps that currently command more than 83% of the country's fast-growing digital payments market. The 58-page report, which includes a series of recommendations, comes at a time when Paytm, another leading payments firm in the country, is reeling from a clampdown on its payments bank business. The Reserve Bank of India's directive last week all but asks Paytm to cease operations of Paytm Payments Bank, which processes most of the transactions for the financial services firm.
Teams like the Lakers and Knicks will have more flexibility and draft capital to make major moves this offseason.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
It's part of a $1.3 billion investment at its Kentucky facility.
A fledgling startup founded by one of OpenAI's first engineering hires is looking to "redefine manufacturing," with AI-powered factories for creating bespoke precision parts. Daedalus, as the company is called, is based in the southwestern German city of Karlsruhe, where its solo factory is currently housed. Here, Daedalus takes orders from industries such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, and semiconductors, each requiring unique components for their products.
The Kings hilariously played Brandon Aiyuk's catch on repeat while the Pistons' starting lineup was being announced on Wednesday night.
Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 is finally getting the long-promised New Game+ mode this March. The update will also include access to new suits.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.