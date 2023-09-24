PETERSBURG — A shooting late Saturday night near an apartment complex in the city's Walnut Hill area is apparently Petersburg's 15th homicide of the year.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian confirmed for The Progress-Index that the incident near Ivy Gates Apartments on North Boulevard was in fact a death investigation. No other details about it are available.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a police Facebook post. It was initially reported as a shooting but the post said there was "heavy police presence in the area, and citizens were being encouraged to avoid the area. Police also closed both lanes of South Sycamore Street between North Boulevard and Mount Vernon Street while the initial investigation was carried out. That road, a main corridor between downtown and south Petersburg, has since reopened.

The World War I Doughboy statue at the intersection of North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street was knocked over in the aftermath of the shooting.

Police have not released the victim's identity, nor suspect information or a motive.

In 2022, Petersburg recorded 18 murders.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg investigating shooting death near apartment complex