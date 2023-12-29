Petersburg issues new public plea to locate murder suspect

PETERSBURG — Police have issued another request for the public’s help in finding the suspect in the first of what has been 23 homicides in Petersburg this year

Philip Rich, 29, is wanted on first-degree murder and several firearms charges in connection with the March 14 incident on Pin Oaks Drive in the Pin Oaks section of town. A 29-year-old man was found shot to death inside an apartment at the location.

Philip Rich, shown in this photo, is wanted in connection with the first homicide of 2023 in Petersburg. A 29-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment at the Pin Oaks housing community.

The weapons charges include use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

“If you see Rich, do not approach,” police said in a social-media post. Instead, they said, call (804) 732-4222 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

Eleven arrests have been made in the 23 homicides this year.

