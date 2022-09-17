Petersburg man arrested after high-speed police chase on Illinois 123

A Petersburg man was arrested late Friday after he led Menard County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase.

Justin M. Thornley, 28, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. At 9:50 p.m., deputies reported that they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound on Illinois 123 west of Five Points Street approaching them at speeds over 100 mph.

Deputies tried stopping the car, a red Ford, but Thornley refused and crossed onto Illinois 97 and Gudgel Road before leaving the roadway and overturning south of Sawmill Road.

Thornley was stuck inside the vehicle, which required emergency medical services and area fire departments to extricate him from the vehicle before he was charged. He was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment.

Additional charges are pending from the Menard County State's Attorney. The Menard County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

