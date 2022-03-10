Petersburg man is charged again in 2021 domestic-related shooting death in city's west end

PETERSBURG — A Petersburg man who was indicted last year for murder only to see those charges dismissed has once again been charged for that homicide

Jamar Street, 31, was arrested without incident Wednesday in the 200 block of Terrace Avenue in eastern Petersburg by Petersburg Police and federal marshals, Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. He has been charged with second-degree murder, shooting in the commission of a felony, and a second offense of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Street is being held pending a court appearance.

Jamar Street, 31, of Petersburg, has been charged with second-degree murder in the August 2021 shooting death of Avery Taylor, 24, of Chesterfield.

Street was indicted last year for the Aug. 1, 2021 murder of Avery Taylor, 24, of Chesterfield County. However, the charges were dismissed last November after a witness in a hearing said he could not positively identify Street as the shooter.

Taylor was shot in what his family said was an effort to protect a woman from being assaulted, allegedly by Street.

Avery Taylor, 24, was shot to death Aug. 1, 2021 while reportedly trying to protect a woman and child from an assault in the 700 block of Commerce Street.

In a December 2021 story on the 18 murders committed in Petersburg over the year, Wanda Tatum said her son died when he intervened in an apparent domestic incident between the suspect and another woman who was holding a baby. Tatum said her son was shot at least seven times in the incident.

It turned out that the woman being assaulted was the mother of a girl in whom Taylor had developed a romantic interest. Taylor had allegedly picked up the girl from work and had driven her to her residence in an apartment complex in the 700 block of Commerce Street where the attack took place

"The last conversation I had with my son was about how much he liked this girl. Because he liked her so much, he had to protect her mother. That was just his character," Tatum told The Progress-Index. "My son gave the ultimate sacrifice to save somebody else. They took a good person for nothing."

Tatum said she was told later by the girl and her mother that the suspect was the father of the baby who was being held during the assault.

