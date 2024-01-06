Petersburg man charged with shooting burglar; burglar also arrested

PETERSBURG – A city man was arrested Friday night after police said he shot an intruder.

Junternius Stinson, 52, has been charged with malicious wounding following the incident in the 70 block of Grayson Street, which is in Petersburg’s west end. According to reports, Stinson reportedly shot 54-year-old Wayne Cherry after the latter allegedly broke into Stinson’s residence around 6 p.m. Friday.

Cherry, a Petersburg resident whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was charged with breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools. Police said the two men did not know each other.

The incident was the first of two shootings within a day of each other in the city. Shortly after police reported the burglary and subsequent arrests, officers were called Saturday afternoon to the 1400 block of Montgomery Avenue, also in Petersburg’s west end, for what police called an “active” shooting investigation.

Details about the Montgomery Avenue shooting have yet to be released. Anyone who has information about it is asked to contact Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

