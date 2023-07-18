Petersburg man gets 133 years in prison for 2021 killing of girlfriend

PETERSBURG — A Petersburg man was sentenced Monday to 133 years in prison for the 2021 killing of a woman in what police said was a domestic dispute.

A Circuit Court judge gave Kevin Craig, 47, 99 years for his conviction of first-degree murder, 10 years each for convictions of abduction by force and attempted malicious wounding, five years for shooting in a public place, and three years each on three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Last February, a jury convicted Craig of shooting his girlfriend, 31-year-old Erica Eldridge, to death March 19, 2021 in the parking lot of the Henry William Townhomes on South Street in west-central Petersburg. Eldridge's body was found in the parking lot of the complex.

The motive for the murder was domestic-related. Craig was arrested without incident.

That was one of 18 murders in Petersburg in 2021.

