Petersburg man reportedly kills himself in argument with deputy, officers over eviction

This photo shows a house in the 1200 block of Grant Avenue where a man reportedly killed himself after refusing authorities' attempts to evict him.

PETERSBURG — State police now say the Petersburg man who died Monday while authorities attempted to serve him with an eviction notice apparently committed suicide while officers and a deputy tried to negotiate with him over leaving.

The 67-year-old man reportedly killed himself with a shotgun after arguing with the deputy sheriff and several police officers, State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said late Tuesday. The deputy had accompanied the owner of the house in the 1200 block of Grant Avenue to serve the eviction paper on the victim, and police officers got involved when the tenant allegedly refused to leave the property.

"When officers arrived, the officers and deputy entered the house and encountered [the man] armed with a shotgun," Shehan said in an email. "Approximately 20 to 25 minutes into negotiating with [the man] to put down the firearm, [he] discharged the weapon on himself."

Even though state police released his identity, it is not the policy of The Progress-Index to name suicide victims.

The man died instantly, Shehan said. His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond for an autopsy.

Despite the suicide, Shehan said the state police was continuing its investigation at the request of Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian. Once that probe is complete, the case will be turned over to the Petersburg commonwealth's attorney for review.

