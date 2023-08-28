Petersburg man sought in fatal hit-and-run in Hopewell is arrested

The intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Street is where a pick-up truck eluding police slammed into a car July 28, 2023, killing its driver.

HOPEWELL – The man authorities say was eluding authorities in a pick-up truck when he slammed into a car last month and killed the driver has been arrested, state police said late Monday afternoon.

Tequan Devon Taylor, 34, of Petersburg, was charged with second-degree murder, state police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in an email to The Progress-Index. He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Details of Taylor’s arrest were not immediately available, but Geller said he was caught with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Petersburg Police.

According to police reports, Taylor was westbound on state Route 36, also known as Oaklawn Boulevard, in front of Fort Gregg-Adams when a Prince George Police officer clocked him going more than 20 miles per hour over the posted 45-mph limit in a Dodge Ram pick-up truck and attempted to stop him shortly before midnight July 28. Instead of stopping, Taylor allegedly sped up with the officer in tow.

Roughly two miles into the pursuit, state police said, the pick-up ran a red light at Ashland Street and crashed into a Toyota Camry in the intersection. The force of the impact sent the car into the traffic-light pole where it bounced off, colliding again with the truck and overturned.

The driver of the car, 45-year-old Andre Bassette of Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to TriCities Hospital in Hopewell where he later died.

After the crash, Taylor reportedly ran away from the scene. It was not known if he suffered any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, Geller said.

