Petersburg mayor resigns from Democratic committee after appearance in GOP campaign material

PETERSBURG – The city’s mayor has stepped down from the Petersburg Democratic Committee after potentially being forcibly removed for appearing in campaign materials for the Republican incumbent in the 82nd House District race last month claiming that he endorsed her.

This updated photo shows Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham, left, joining Republicans Del. Kim Taylor and Gov. Glenn Youngkin at an event in Petersburg. Parham resigned from the Petersburg Democratic Committee after the Taylor campaign used the photo in materials and claimed Parham had endorsed her.

Sam Parham’s resignation came just as the committee had convened a hearing Nov. 27 to discuss a photo used by GOP Del. Kim Taylor of her posing with Parham and Gov. Glenn Youngkin at a recent event in the city. Above the photo is the statement, “Kim Taylor is endorsed by Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham.”

That claim is a violation of the PDC bylaws, and the penalty could be a complete dismissal from the committee.

It’s the second time in two years that Parham has gotten into hot water with local Democrats over an appearance with Taylor. Two years ago, he was photographed welcoming visitors to a Taylor campaign event at Centre Hill Mansion in Petersburg, something he later claimed was being done in his official capacity as Petersburg mayor. Back then, the committee stopped short of removing Parham but put him on notice that he would face consequences if it happened again.

Contacted by The Progress-Index late last week, Petersburg Democratic Committee chair Janell Sinclair confirmed that Parham resigned his position Nov. 27 at the outset of a hearing the committee had convened to address the appearance in the material. Sinclair said Parham submitted a resignation letter just before the panel was to determine if he should be removed.

Sinclair declined to provide The Progress-Index with a copy of the resignation letter, but she did cite the section of the committee’s bylaws addressing Parham’s reported violation.

According to a copy of the bylaws she gave The Progress-Index, a committee member would violate party protocol if they:

gave money to the opponent of a Democratic candidate;

signed a letter of support for a Democratic opponent;

distributed literature at the polls on behalf of a Democratic opponent; or

opposed a Democrat in an election either by being on the ballot or running a write-in campaign.

Parham confirmed his resignation for The Progress-Index but claimed that did not mean he was switching parties or becoming an independent.

“(I'm) still a member of the national Democratic Mayors Association,” Parham said in a text message, adding he was “just not involved with the local committee.”

By resigning from the committee, according to the bylaws, Parham is blocked from rejoining the committee for two years, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. He also would not be eligible to run as a potential Democratic nominee for either the General Assembly or a constitutional office in Petersburg until after at least one year of maintained committee support.

Given that timetable, the earliest Parham could run as a Democrat for anything would be after 2027.

Parham's party loyalty had been speculated upon for some time, and that speculation was fueled by the photo of him at the Taylor Centre Hill event in 2021. His friendship with Youngkin − spurred by the creation of the Youngkin administration's "Partnership for Petersburg" initiative − only added to that fuel.

Parham had been at odds with then-Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, ever since the latter persuaded the administration of Youngkin predecessor Ralph Northam to intervene in Petersburg's efforts to cut off water supply to payment-delinquent water customers at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago. Aird, whom Taylor defeated in the 2021 House race, overwhelmingly won election to the Virginia Senate last month.

The 82nd House District race is the only contest that remains unsettled in Virginia.

Taylor claimed victory twice in her contest with Democratic challenger Kimberly Pope Adams, once on Election Night and again the following week when the election results were certified. Because the 78-vote margin between incumbent and challenger was well within the 1% difference to allow for a re-tally, Adams asked for one.

That recount is set for Dec. 4. Adams has said she will respect the outcome of the recount.

The 82nd was considered the most competitive of all 100 House races this year and could have factored into Democrats regaining control of the House of Delegates after two years. While that is no longer the case, the recount outcome will determine if the Democratic House majority will be 51-49 or 52-48.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg mayor resigns from local Democratic commitee