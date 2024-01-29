Petersburg officers treated for possible meth exposure Sunday

PETERSBURG − Several police officers were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being exposed to what is believed to be methamphetamine during an investigation at a residence in the city's Battlefield Park area.

A statement from Petersburg Police said the officers will be "fine" and were treated at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg.

Details have not yet been released about what led to the investigation at the residence in the 500 block of Oak Hill Road, but the discovery of an alleged meth lab turned the probe into a hazardous-materials scene. Fort Gregg-Adams' HAZMAT team was dispatched to the scene shortly after the discovery was made.

In its first social-media post about the investigation, police encouraged residents to "avoid the area at this time."

In a second post, police diffused social-media speculation that at least one of the hospitalized officers had been shot.

"All officers involved in an incident on Oakhill Road are fine and are being treated for exposure at a local hospital," it read.

The number of officers treated for the exposure was not immediately divulged.

More details about the investigation and the condition of the officers is expected sometime Monday.

This is a developing story.

