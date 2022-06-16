Petersburg Police charge Dinwiddie man in attack on co-worker at Jones Street job site

PETERSBURG — A Dinwiddie County man faces assault charges following an altercation with another man Wednesday at a work site in the city's western part.

Austin Cain, 28, of DeWitt, was arrested without incident at the scene of the skirmish. He has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding.

Police have not released a motive for the attack, but said it happened around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at a job site on South Jones Street. The victim was airlifted to Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond with head injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Petersburg Police Captain Christopher Buffkin said the unidentified victim was in critical-but-stable condition at Chippenham.

A Richmond TV station reported that the victim had been struck with a board, but Buffkin was not able to confirm if the injuries came from an object or a person's hands.

An investigation is continuing into the case. Anyone who may have information about the assault is asked to call Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222 or Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

