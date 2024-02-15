Petersburg Police investigate shots fired, section of S. Crater Road: No injuries reported

PETERSBURG — Petersburg Police were summoned to the 1000 block of S. Crater Road on Wednesday, February 14 at approximately 3:51 p.m. Multiple shots fired in the Crater Square Apartments area had been reported.

Upon arrival to the scene, Petersburg Police did not discover any injuries as a result of the incident. However, gunfire had struck a residence, an apartment building and several vehicles.

Officers are conducting an investigation and need your help. Did you see or hear anything? Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by using the P3tips.com app. Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

