Petersburg Police look for man who allegedly brought gun into hospital to threaten employee

PETERSBURG − Police continued canvassing the area around Bon Secours Southside Medical Center into the late hours Monday night searching for a man they say brought a gun to the hospital and was threatening an employee with.

SMC was put on lockdown while officers searched the building for the armed suspect. Visitors were escorted to their cars by security, and the hospital was only allowing emergency cases to come inside.

The suspect, who police said had a personal relationship with the employee in question, apparently escaped the property. Authorities were searching the hospital grounds and neighborhood along nearby Seyler Drive, and were encouraging residents in that neighborhood to remain indoors.

So far, there have been no injuries reported.

The police presence in the area was described as "heavy."

Anyone who saw anything or anyone suspicious was being asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.

