Petersburg Police release details on car, 'persons of interest' in Saturday night homicide

PETERSBURG — A few more details have been released about the Saturday night shooting that killed a Richmond man and wounded a woman, and they include possible descriptions of a vehicle and persons of interest that were seen in the neighborhood just before the shots rang out.

Sunday night, Petersburg Police released a photo of a vehicle that resembles one that witnesses told them were in the area of Savage and Hamilton streets. The make and model of the car was not immediately known, but witnesses described it as a dark four-door sedan.

Police also said two men and a woman were in that car.

Keon Moore, 20, of Richmond, was killed and an unidentified woman injured when shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Savage Street between Bland and Hamilton streets. Moore died upon arrival at a local hospital. The woman was also rushed to the hospital but her wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Police said both victims had been shot multiple times.

A Petersburg Police statement referred to the occupants of the car as "persons of interest" in the shooting and asked the public for help locating them and the car. Anyone with that information should contact Petersburg Police Detective K. Royster at (804) 479-6255 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Saturday's homicide is the ninth in Petersburg this year, two more than at this same time last year.

