Petersburg Police say truck driver shot multiple times, has life-threatening injuries

PETERSBURG — A man is fighting for his life Friday night after police said he was shot Friday night at an intersection in the city's Walnut Hill area.

While not many details about the shooting have been released, what is known is that the victim is a truck driver and the incident happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Coggin Street and South Boulevard, near Walnut Hill Elementary School. The victim has been airlifted to a hospital with what police called "life-threatening injuries."

Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots coming from the area. When authorities arrived, they found the victim had been shot several times.

Anyone who may have information about this case is being asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story.

