Petersburg Police say woman shot Wednesday night on Halifax Street, taken to hospital

PETERSBURG — Police say a woman was shot early Wednesday night in the area of Halifax and Patterson streets.

Not many details have been released, but Petersburg Police said in a tweet that the victim was taken to a local hospital "with a serious injury."

@PBurgPolice are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Halifax St and Patterson St. Currently that intersection is closed along with Halifax and Cool Springs Dr. The female victim has been transported to the hospital with a serious injury. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) February 10, 2022

Police have closed off two intersections — Halifax at Patterson, and Halifax at West Clara Drive — while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police say a woman was shot Wednesday night