Petersburg records first murder of 2024; Hopewell victim fights for life after being shot

Two apparently unrelated shootings within 36 hours in Petersburg and Hopewell claimed the life of one victim and sent the second victim to a Richmond hospital with critical injuries.

The first shooting happened Saturday night at the Addison Crater Woods Apartment community off South Crater Road in southern Petersburg. Officers responding to a call of multiple shots fired found the body of Jamel “Mel” Thomas, 36, of Hopewell, at the scene.

The second shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 500 block of North Avenue in central Hopewell. Hopewell Police found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to TriCities Hospital and then flown to Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond for continued treatment.

Police arrested Vernon C’Pelle Harrison Jr., 30, of Prince George County in that incident. He has been charged with felony malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George.

The fatal shooting in Petersburg is the city’s first of 2024, as well as the earliest Petersburg has recorded a homicide in the past two years. In 2023, the first murder was reported in March and sparked a chain of 23 homicides, the deadliest year in recent Petersburg history.

Thomas’ girlfriend took to Facebook to mourn his loss, writing, "If I knew that was my last hug and kiss with you, I would've never let it go!”

Petersburg Police are asking anyone who may have information about Thomas’ death to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app. In Hopewell, anyone with information about the North Avenue shooting is asked to call Detective William Martin at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202; or use the P3Tips app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

