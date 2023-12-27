Petersburg school staffer arrested for indecent liberties with a student

PETERSBURG – A former school-system employee has been arrested for allegedly making sexual advances toward a middle-school student earlier this month.

Roderick Carroll, 56, has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child as someone with a custodial or supervisory relationship. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond pending an appearance in court.

According to a statement Wednesday afternoon from Petersburg Police, the alleged incident took place Dec. 14 at Vernon Johns Middle School on Homestead Drive. No details have been released about the nature of the incident or where it took place inside the school building.

Carroll was arrested Wednesday.

The statement said police were working “in conjunction with” the Petersburg City Public Schools division on the investigation.

A post on the division’s Facebook page said administrators were aware of the charges and “fully cooperating” with police on the case.

“We are dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all PCPS students,” the Facebook post read. “As soon as the school division became aware of the situation, we took immediate and appropriate actions to address it.”

According to the Petersburg public schools website, Carroll was a residency compliance officer for the system. The statement from the school system said Carroll has been fired.

The Facebook post also said that due to the ongoing investigation, “we are unable to comment further on this matter at this time.”

