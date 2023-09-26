Petersburg schools to have additional security following social media threats
Police in Petersburg say they will have additional officers and security personnel at schools in the city today following a threat of violence.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
The football star will be the first to tell you how badly his E! "Bachelor"-esque reality show bombed.
Sennheiser unveiled its latest mid-ranged headphones today. The Accentum Wireless carries over some features from the more expensive Momentum 4 for $180.
Reddit rolled out a new program today that allows the platform’s biggest contributors to earn real-world money for their virtual rewards.
Students on TikTok didn't understand why people were "freaking out" over the college rankings.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Swifties are shipping Taylor Swift's newest relationship because of her old songs.
Former UFC star Nate Diaz got into a street fight with a YouTube personality in April, but officials in New Orleans have said Diaz choked out Rodney Petersen in self-defense. Thus, they have declined to prosecute him.
Choose from a massive range of color combinations.
While Taylor Swift hasn't formally confirmed she's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swifties are trying to understand Kelce's career.
, one of the largest suppliers of stock images, editorial photos, videos and music, today announced the launch of a generative AI art tool that it claims is "commercially safer" than other, rival solutions on the market. Called Generative AI by , the tool -- powered by an AI model provided by Nvidia, with whom Getty has a close technical partnership -- was trained on a portion of Getty's vast library (~477 million assets) of stock content. Customers creating and downloading visuals using the tool will receive Getty's standard royalty-free license, Getty says, which includes indemnification -- i.e., protection against copyright lawsuits -- and the right to "perpetual, worldwide, nonexclusive" use across all media.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he "put the ball" in Taylor Swift's court and the superstar happily accepted his invite.
Funding for startups in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) fell precipitously early this year. Fuse, a Bellevue, Washington-based early-stage venture outfit focused on PNW companies, today launched a $250 million investment fund focused on software and "AI-enabled" startups. The fund -- Fuse's second -- is backed by state-affiliated accounts, foundations, universities and what Fuse describes as "many of the most high-profile Seattle-based software executives."
You'll want this on hand for those cool fall nights ahead.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
Author Patricia McCormick's novel "Sold" is one of the most banned books in America, and while it's the last distinction she wants her work to be known for, she says, banning books leaves young people "defenseless" in understanding the complexities of the world.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Amazon Prime members can take 50 percent off a bundle including two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a Blink mini and the Sync Module 2.
iPhone 15 software ships with a bug that could get you stuck in the setup process. Follow our instructions to get your new handset up and running.