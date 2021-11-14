Petersburg shootings: Two separate incidents Saturday night; person in critical condition

PETERSBURG — Two shootings within hours of each other Saturday night involve a teenager who is expected to physically recover from her injuries and a man who is fighting for his life, city police said.

The first shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Wythe Street. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The second shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 200 block of South Street. Police said the victim, a man, has life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Richmond hospital.

Few details have been released about either shooting, including the nature of the injuries and any suspect information.

Anyone who may have information about the shootings is asked to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or submit it through the P3Tips app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg teenage girl, adult shot in separate incidents Saturday