Petersburg student arrested after cops allegedly catch him with knife and taser on campus

Petersburg Police provided this photo of the knife and taser they allegedly took from a Petersburg High School student on campus Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The student was arrested and taken to jail, but has since been released on bond.

PETERSBURG — An 18-year-old Petersburg High School student is facing weapons charges after allegedly being caught Thursday with a knife, a taser and a small amount of marijuana on him while at school.

Amine Loutfi was arrested Thursday morning on campus, according to a Petersburg Police release. He has been charged with possession of a stun weapon and possession of a knife longer than three inches on school property.

Loutfi was taken to Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George where he was released on bond.

Around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, police said, the PHS school resource officer and his partner were on a walk-through of the school when they heard the sound of a taser going off. Upon going to where they heard the sound, they allege they saw Loutfi in the vicinity putting something into his pocket.

After officers detained and searched the student, they reportedly found the taser and a knife in the student's possession, along with a small bag of pot.

Police did not disclose a reason why Loutfi allegedly brought the weapons to school Thursday morning.

No one was reported injured by the weapons, police said, and PHS students' parents were notified of the arrest.

A message seeking comment about the incident has been left with Petersburg Public Schools.

