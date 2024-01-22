Petersburg: Thisability nonprofit organization excited, new home office, resource center

Tara Sample, Thisability CEO and founder, gets ready to remove a cabinet at the nonprofit organization's new home office at 135 W. Tabb St. in Petersburg.

PETERSBURG — Enriching the lives of children and adults with disabilities and their families since April 2012, Thisability, a nonprofit organization, has exciting news to share.

"We are excited and humbled to announce that we have found a building in Petersburg for a home office," Tara Sample, Thisability founder and CEO, said. "Equally exciting, the 'Integrated Support Hub: Nurturing Creativity and Community' program' is our new initiative."

The 600-square-foot space at 135 W. Tabb Street will serve as a resource center for children and adults with disabilities along with their families.

"Our primary objective is to create a warm and nurturing environment that extends beyond artistic empowerment, providing vital support to families and individuals facing diverse challenges," Sample said. "We are eager for potential collaboration and support for the 'Integrated Support Hub' program."

Sample welcomes assistance and contributions to help uplift and strengthen the community through the following key focus areas:

Community Empowerment - Fostering a sense of empowerment and belonging through artistic expression and community engagement.

Accessible Resources - Ensure families have easy access to information, resources and services tailored to their unique situations and requirements.

Essential Needs Assistance - Distribute essential items like food and clothing, addressing immediate needs and enhancing overall well-being.

Collaborative Partnerships - Continue to collaborate with local organizations and businesses to expand the range of services and resources available to the community.

Educational Programs - Continue to further develop and implement existing programs that promote understanding, acceptance and inclusion of individuals with disabilities.

By achieving these goals, the "Integrated Support Hub" program aims to create a lasting positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families which will contribute to a more inclusive and supportive community.

"With your support, we believe we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most. If you are interested in learning more about our program or discussing potential collaboration opportunities, please reach out to us," Sample said. "Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve."

Thisability is currently raising money to add a handicap accessible bathroom and for repairs, updates and supplies. The nonprofit provides social activities, resources and information, online support groups and more.

"The building is a work in progress. We hope to be up and running in February. The addition of a handicap accessible bathroom is holding us up," Sample said. "Follow us on Facebook for updates."

At a Christmas program hosted by Thisability nonprofit organization, children with special needs and their families make crafts at VFW Post 637 in Hopewell in November 2019.

Petersburg: Thisability 2024 activities

February 24: Sponsor and volunteer appreciation dinner

April 20: Paint and lunch

June 22: Journey of Hope for Autism horseback riding and lunch

August 3: Adaptive Sports Camp

November 30: Christmas party

December 14: Christmas assistance

Thisability serves the Tri-Cities, Greater Richmond and surrounding areas. To donate, call Sample at 804-926-8101. For more information and to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit thisability.org.

