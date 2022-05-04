Petersburg woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police officers

PETERSBURG — A 60-year-old Petersburg woman is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after reportedly shooting at several police officers Tuesday.

Denise Townes has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and three other weapons charges, including possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to police reports, a Petersburg code compliance officer was doing a follow-up inspection on some vacant property in the 700 block of Blick Street when a woman on the front porch grabbed a gun and started walking toward him. The city employee called police for assistance, and the responding officers later found the suspect at the intersection of St. Mark and Chestnut streets.

As the officers were getting out of their cars, Townes allegedly pointed the gun and started shooting at them. She was caught after trying to run away.

None of the officers shot at was injured, and the fire was not returned.

Townes is being held pending a court appearance.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg woman charged with shooting at four city police officers