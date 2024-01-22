PETERSBURG – A woman was arrested Saturday night after police said she fired a gun into an apartment.

Racquel Applewhite, 32, of Petersburg, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm after the incident, which occurred at the Lieutenant’s Run Apartments off Johnson Road. According to reports, Applewhite allegedly shot the gun into the floor of an upstairs apartment that wound up going through the ceiling of the apartment directly below her.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The weapons arrest was one of two by Petersburg Police over the weekend.

Several hours after that shooting, 34-year-old Michael Edmunds, address not given, was caught with a concealed weapon in a traffic stop. He was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In separate incidents within 24 hours late last week, police also made two drug busts.

The first was Thursday night in the 100 block of West Washington Street. Antonio Taylor, 42, no address given, was arrested after police discovered marijuana, Suboxone pills, scales and packaging materials in his possession. He was charged with marijuana possession and possession of a Schedule 1-2 drug with the intent to distribute.

The next evening, Mar’Quise Carter-Murdock, 21, was arrested when a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Crater Road discovered a quantity of marijuana and cocaine, a firearm, scales and cash. Carter-Murdock was charged with one count each of cocaine and marijuana possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of a concealed weapon.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg woman charged with shooting through floor into apartment