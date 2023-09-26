Petersburg's 15th murder victim involved in crash that toppled statue

PETERSBURG – Police have released the identity of the city’s 15th homicide victim who was found dead late Saturday night inside a car that had knocked over the city’s famed World War I Doughboy statue.

Fatin Ibn Hassan Rhone, 29, had been shot to death.

Police were originally called to investigate a single-car traffic crash at the monument shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a car had run over a cement bench in front of the statue and had plowed into the statue, knocking it and its pedestal to the ground.

They also found Rhone inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

A police spokesperson said she did not have information on where Rhone lived.

No suspect or motive details have been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, Petersburg is working on a timetable to have the doughboy statue re-erected. The last time it was knocked down was three years ago when someone allegedly driving a stolen vehicle crashed into it and fled the scene on foot. Then, it was put back up in a matter of hours.

Petersburg spokesperson Joanne Williams told The Progress-Index in a text that public works crews were on the scene Monday morning to survey the damage and determine the next steps. Williams said she would check Tuesday with the public works director about a work schedule, but as of the time of publication, that information had not yet been relayed.

The statue – officially titled “The Old Soldier” – was given to the city by the local American Legion post in 1928. It was renovated in 1997.

Four years ago, a Prince George County Boy Scout named Nicholas Riggs earned his Eagle Scout badge by cleaning up and beautifying the grassy triangle at the intersection of North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street.

The statue is one of a series of monuments in 39 states designed by sculptor E.M. Viquesney. It honors the American troops who served in World War I who were called “doughboys” because the mud that caked their uniforms resembled bread dough.

Rhone is Petersburg’s 15th murder victim of 2023. That list includes:

Javarius Desmore, killed March 14 on Pin Oaks Drive;

Antonio Walker, killed April 5 on Henrico Street;

Shaun Hankins, killed April 24 on Leavenworth Street;

Brian Chambers, killed May 24 at the Budget Inn on Jamestown Drive;

Tewana Williams, killed May 27 on Talley Avenue;

Anthony Williams, killed June 3 on Gillfield Drive;

K’Von Morgan (juvenile), killed June 17 at Pecan Acres Apartments;

Ke’Asia Powell, killed June 26 on East Wythe Street;

Lucky Dwayne Burress, killed June 26 on Berkeley Avenue;

Darrell D. Morton, killed July 6 at Crater Square Apartments;

Kirk Nims, killed July 11 on Halifax Street.

Johnny Englehart Jr., killed Aug. 8 on Rome Street;

Matthew Gibbs, 19, of Columbia, South Carolina, killed Aug. 24 on Wakefield Street; and

Adrionna Brooks West, 20, of Chester, killed Sept. 3 in the 700 block of High Street.

Police have made arrests in six of those slayings, including juveniles charged in the deaths of Gibbs and West, two Virginia State University students.

