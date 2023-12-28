Petersburg's Ward 4 election not until November, but candidates already lining up

PETERSBURG – There are still a few days left in 2023, but that is not stopping some local political candidates from turning their eyes toward November of 2024.

At this point, the hot City Council race appears to be in Ward 4. Two-term incumbent Charlie Cuthbert, who has already announced plans to seek a third term, is being opposed by first-time candidates Michael Edwards and Kat McKay.

The ward stretches from the Pocahontas Island/Old Towne/downtown areas southward between Sycamore Street and Crater Road. Its boundaries were adjusted because of the latest U.S. Census to pick up the northwest corner of the Blandford area and Monticello Park in northeastern Walnut Hill.

The 2024 election will be the first under the new boundaries for Ward 4.

Cuthbert, a longtime attorney with deep family roots in Petersburg, has been on council since 2017. He joined just as the city was beginning to emerge from the brink of bankruptcy under the direction of the Robert Bobb Group. RBG was brought in to temporarily take over the city administration that was wracked by poor fiscal management.

Charlie Cuthbert

Michael Edwards

Kat McCay

Cuthbert, the oldest member of City Council, is also the only white member. He has been at the center of several intra-council controversies as of late.

In July, comments he made about not being on council when Petersburg went "into the toilet” drew a sharp verbal rebuke from Mayor Sam Parham, angering him to the point that he hastily called for a closed session to discuss personnel issues, i.e., Cuthbert. Before that session even started, Parham could be heard yelling at Cuthbert through the meeting-room door and reportedly had to be physically restrained.

As The Progress-Index reported, that closed session was a violation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act that governs the process for conducting council meetings behind closed doors. Since no action came from that meeting, the issue was not pursued further.

Last month, Ward 1 Councilor Marlow Jones took Cuthbert to task after Cuthbert declined to back an immediate vote to extend city employees’ Thanksgiving break by one day. The motion was ultimately successful, but the back-and-forth between Jones and Cuthbert took on racial overtones when Jones told Cuthbert that Petersburg was not a “plantation.”

The November 2024 election would be the second consecutive time Cuthbert has faced multiple opponents. In 2020, he turned back two challengers to keep his seat.

Edwards, a building maintenance inspector for the city of Petersburg, and McCay, owner of two Old Towne businesses, have made their bones through community advocacy.

Edwards, who serves on the city Planning Commission, is the administrator of several Facebook groups that promote economic development and government stability in the city. McCay is a frequent contributor to social media and is active in charitable work.

None of the official campaign paperwork has been filed. That cannot be done until Jan. 1, 2024. However, Cuthbert made his intentions known in a mailing to Ward 4 voters, while Edwards and McCay announced their plans on their social-media pages.

Petersburg voters elect their councilors on a staggered basis. Two years ago, the seats in wards 1, 3, 5 and 7 were on the ballot. This coming November, the even numbers – 2, 4 and 6 – are up.

So far, neither incumbent in wards 2 or 6 – Vice Mayor Darrin Hill and Councilor Annette Smith-Lee, respectively – have shown their hands. Nor has there been any noise from potential challengers in those wards.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

