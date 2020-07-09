Petersen Automotive Museum Holding Virtual Car Week

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Set the date on your calendar.

Well-known in the enthusiast field, especially among those in southern California, the Petersen Automotive Museum is more than just a place to go and see rare cars, including those used in movies. It’s a place where people of every automotive persuasion gather to show off their rides and rub shoulders with others with similar tastes. Now that the COVID-19 scare has yet again shut down the museum and made any gatherings in California impossible, the administration has decided to hold a virtual car week to help people still socialize.

This celebration will be in lieu of Monterey Car Week 2020, which sadly has been canceled. If you want to enter your vehicle for the Petersen Virtual Car Week and show it off to the world, the deadline is July 10, so you better get moving. Submissions will be for the Virtual San Marino Classic Car Week, Concours d’Elegance, McCalls Motorworks Revival, Future Classic Car Show, PCA Porsche Only Show, and Concorso Italiano on Broadway.

Also included in the virtual events will be a number of live vehicle debuts, something we’ve had precious few of this year. Online auctions will be held, too, another tradition of Monterey Car Week which will be kept alive via the internet.

The Petersen Virtual Car Week will be held the week of August 12, so mark your calendars since it will be free to watch on the museum’s YouTube channel. In the meantime, check out the Motorious Digital Concours, a virtual car show with a cash prize and celebrity judge. It’s going on right now and is another way to put your ride out there for others to enjoy and to check out the other cool cars.

This Friday, July 10 is Collector Car Appreciation Day and we’re celebrating with a virtual happy hour for Motorious staff and readers. Join us via Zoom starting at 5pm EST by submitting an RSVP through this link. It should be a great time talking about car culture and swapping stories.

