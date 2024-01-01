Peterson, Goins named 2023 Black Man and Woman of the Year

Gateway to Success INC recently named Joseph Peterson Jr. and Stephanie Goins as its Black Man and Woman of the Year for Amarillo 2023.

Peterson is an alumnus of West Texas A&M and Texas Tech and has been a local financial advisor for Edward Jones, a financial services firm. He earned a financial planner certification in 2022 and has served on multiple boards of directors for nonprofits and Amarillo city boards.

Among the nonprofit boards he served on are the United Way of Amarillo and Cal Farley’s Boy’s Ranch. Peterson has served on the city boards for Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 and the Amarillo Fireman’s Relief and Retirement Fund. He has also served on the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Panhandle Builders Association.

Joseph Peterson was named the Hamlet Heights Amarillo Black Man of the Year in November.

Among the organizations Peterson has volunteered with are the Youth Success Project and 101 Elite Men, a youth mentorship organization. With Edward Jones, he was twice named the Ted Jones Spirit of Caring Award for exemplifying the values, culture and spirit of giving back for the organization.

Goins, the Black Woman of the Year, has worked with three of the most significant nonprofit organizations in the Amarillo area. She has worked with the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon from 2009 to 2014. She was the development director for the Downtown Women’s Center until 2022, when she became the annual giving officer and coordinator for the Panhandle Gives for the Amarillo Area Foundation.

Stephanie Goins was named the Hamlet Heights Amarillo Woman of the Year in November.

In 2005, Goins received the Outstanding Volunteer Award from the NAACP and, in 2022, she was given a Community Recognition Award with the Girls of Truth, Christ and Honor (GOTCHA) Mission, a youth mentorship program. She has volunteered with GOTCHA since 2018 and Mission Amarillo, a mentoring program to help young moms and dads be better parents.

She has served on the boards of the Amarillo Police Department Training Advisory, Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Amarillo College Nuclear Medicine Advisory Committee. In 2023, she was named the local National Philanthropy Day Chair. According to Keith Grays, events director for the awards committee, she was one of three ladies who started the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Celebration for Amarillo.

Grays said that both individuals are the epitome of what makes a man and woman of the year.

“It is an honor to highlight the significant impact African American Amarilloans have in our city's growth and productivity of the community,” Grays said. “Life is black and white and where no one goes unnoticed.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Peterson, Goins named 2023 Black Man and Woman of the Year