Peterson pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

Mar. 23—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has entered pleas of guilty to two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Brandon T. Peterson, 26, 3100 block of East Fifth Street, entered the pleas Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for April 12.

Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said the plea agreement has a provision for a maximum six year prison sentence.

Peterson was arrested in 2022 following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

The probable cause affidavit states ISP investigator Anthony Klettheimer received tip in April 2021 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children of a chat log that showed Peterson had communication with a 15-year-old male.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview the 15-year-old said he had sex with Peterson more than 10 times.

Peterson admitted during an interview with Klettheimer that he knew the age of the boy.

Jones sentenced

Judge Hopper sentenced Zachary Jones, 27, to a prison sentence of six years on three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Hopper ordered Jones to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years.

