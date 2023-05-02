Peterson sentenced to 5 years in prison on child molest charge

May 2—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Brandon T. Peterson, 26, 3100 block of East Fifth Street, pleaded guilty in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 to two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Peterson to serve five years with the Indiana Department of Correction on each charge, to be served concurrently.

Hopper also ordered Peterson to register as a sex offender for 10 years. Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp represented the state.

Peterson was arrested in 2022 following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

The probable cause affidavit states ISP investigator Anthony Klettheimer received a tip in April 2021 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children of a chat log that showed Peterson had communication with a 15-year-old boy.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview the 15-year-old said he had sex with Peterson more than 10 times.

Peterson admitted during an interview with Klettheimer that he knew the age of the boy.

