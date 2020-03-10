PetIQ: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in its fourth quarter.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $154.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $11.5 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $709.4 million.

PetIQ expects full-year revenue of $800 million.

PetIQ shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.17, a decline of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETQ