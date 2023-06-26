PetIQ executive arrested on suspicion of attempted strangulation. Here’s what we know.

A senior executive of a national veterinary supply company based in Eagle was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted strangulation.

Robert Michael Herrman, 55, of Eagle, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Herrman is the executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary for PetIQ, which sells pet medication and wellness products for dogs, cats and other animals.

Patrick Orr, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the incident “appears to be a pretty standard type of domestic disturbance call. Herrman is accused of grabbing another person during an argument at a home in the Eagle area just after 1 a.m.”

The Idaho Code citation on the sheriff’s website corresponds to attempted strangulation involving a household member or someone with whom the perpetrator has a dating relationship.

“We are aware of an incident involving Robert Michael Herrman and are taking this matter very seriously,” PetIQ spokesperson Kara Schafer said in an email to the Statesman. “As there is an ongoing investigation involving law enforcement, we will not discuss or comment on it further. He has been placed on leave pending further investigation.”

The company employed nearly 1,100 full-time workers and about 800 part-timers as of Dec. 31, according to its latest annual report. Its stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

This story will be updated with further information as it becomes available.