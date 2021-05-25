A petition to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House has been signed by over 60,000 people after she compared mask mandates to the Holocaust

The petition calls for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be "immediately expelled from Congress." AP

A petition calling for the expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has more than 60,000 signatures.

The petition calls for Greene to be "immediately expelled from Congress."

It follows her comments comparing coronavirus-related mask mandates to the Holocaust.

A petition calling for the expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House of Representatives has collected more than 60,000 signatures after she compared coronavirus-related mask mandates to the Holocaust.

The petition was created on Change.org on Sunday, and it called for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to ensure Greene be "immediately expelled from Congress."

Greene, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, on Saturday defended her Holocaust comments, which came in an interview with the far-right network Real America's Voice.

Greene in that interview called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill" and said: "You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany."

"And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about," she added.

The petition was created by David Weissman, an Army veteran who once supported Trump but has since become a supporter of Democrats.

It called on McCarthy, the Republican House leader, to remove Greene from Congress and said: "Her recent comments comparing Covid-19 CDC guidelines to the Holocaust are deeply offensive and are just one of the many different ways she's violated her oath as a member of Congress."

Greene, who previously suggested wildfires in California had been caused by Jewish-controlled space lasers, has largely escaped censure from GOP leadership despite a track record of inflammatory comments.

McCarthy's office said in February that he would have a "conversation" with Greene after some of her social-media activity came under scrutiny.

Insider contacted Greene's office for comment.

