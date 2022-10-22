Petition filed to seize nearly $13K in alleged drug money

Oct. 22—WILKES-BARRE — The state Office of Attorney General filed a petition in Luzerne County Court seeking the forfeiture of nearly $13,000 found when drug agents arrested a woman covered with fentanyl.

Glenny Diana Demora, 27, was found by drug agents flushing fentanyl down a toilet when a search warrant was executed at 99 Custer St., Wilkes-Barre, on April 22, according to court records.

Demora was covered with the drugs as she was flushing the narcotics in the toilet as drug agents rushed inside, court records say.

During the search of the residence, court records say, drug agents found 29 grams of fentanyl concealed in a microwave, a large plastic bag filled with fentanyl, a scale hidden in the basement ceiling, a handgun, two cellular phones and $12,702.

Demora's fentanyl covered shirt and socks and a carpet she was standing on as she was flushing the drugs were seized by drug agents, court records say.

Court records say Demora was instructed to flush the fentanyl if police showed up at the residence.

In the forfeiture petition, Deputy Attorney General Joseph May stated the cash found on Demora was intended to buy more fentanyl from a supplier.

The petition further seeks the residence to be forfeited.

Demora, addresses listed as 99 Custer St., and Patterson, N.J., is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence in county court. She was released from the county correctional facility when her bail was modified from $250,000 to $50,000 unsecured on May 4.

Wilkes-Barre police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.