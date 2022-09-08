Petition handed in against boating lake plans

Wildlife campaigners have handed in a petition asking a parish council to reverse a decision to allow boating in a lake.

The Save Wildlife and Nature (SWAN) group opposes a bid by YMCA and Balderton Parish Council to build a launch dock at Balderton Lake in Nottinghamshire.

P rotesters said they handed in a petition signed by 3,795 people to Balderton Parish Council on Wednesday.

The parish council has previously said wildlife would not be affected by the proposals.

Campaigner Karen Callingham has said the group's aims are "protecting the peace, tranquillity and wildlife of Balderton Lake".

"Nature is in crisis and this is a green oasis in an increasingly overdeveloped area," she said.

Balderton Parish Council has previously said the plans by the YMCA to run supervised kayaking and canoeing activities at the lake would "not be detrimental to the wildlife" and it was confident that people's enjoyment of the lake would "not be not be compromised".