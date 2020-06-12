Petition to label KKK terrorist organisation passes one million signatures

Over one million people have signed a petition for the Ku Klux Klan to be listed as a terrorist organisation as of Friday.

The petition, which was started on Change.org is lobbying for the group to be formally recognised as a terrorist group in the US.

“This group has a long history of murder & intimidation of people based on colour and religion,” the petition outlines.

“Black Americans have suffered the most under this terror group. Terrorism is the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims. We ask if ISIS or ISIL is labelled a terrorist group for their acts, then surely the KKK fit the clear description of a terrorist.”

The KKK is currently classified as a domestic extremist group rather than a terrorist organisation, as US law does not allow domestic groups to be classed as terrorists.

Far-right and white supremacist groups like the KKK can also be protected under the First Amendment for freedom of speech.

Last week, an “admitted” Ku Klux Klan leader allegedly drove through peaceful protesters occupying a Virginia highway.

The alleged driver has been arrested and charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism, according to a statement from Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Ms Taylor said they would be investigating whether hate crime charges are appropriate.

Several Change.org petitions focused on the relabelling the white supremacist group have gone viral over the past week.

A second petition titled 'Declare the KKK a terrorist organisation' received more than 100,000 signatures before closing. Another with the same title has almost reached its 200,000 signature goal.

The petitions reportedly gained traction on Sunday after Donald Trump announced that he intends to designate ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organisation.

Antifa is considered as the loose association of militant left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators that Mr Trump claims is responsible for violent action at protests across certain states.

The protests have emerged as part of widespread national unrest over systemic racism in the US following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody after a white police officer pinned him to the ground by his neck for a prolonged period of time.

A fourth petition seeks to change the law on the definition of terrorist organisations by implementing new legislature called “George's law”.

According to the petition, which has reached over 200,000 signatures, the campaign aims to make racially motivated crime an act of terror and declare hate groups terrorists.

