Petition launched to stop ‘Satan Club’ at Johnson County high school

OLATHE, Kan. — A “Satan Club” hangs in the balance at a Johnson County high school.

Olathe Northwest has yet to give the club official approval. Meantime, another student has created a petition to stop the group from forming.

The Olathe School District said a student put in an application to start a ‘High School Satan Club’ at Olathe Northwest High School.

Some parents are concerned about a satanic group. Others believe it may be a student’s right.

The district sent FOX4 the ONW club application. The district said a student requested to start a new club called, ‘High School Satan Club’.

Olathe Northwest High School has not yet given official approval for the club, according to the district.

The district said several boxes need to be checked before a club can be formed.

First, fill out an application. It said the form needs to be signed by at least ten students interested in forming the group.

It also needs a signature by a student representative and faculty supervisor.

Student leaders are also expected to make a presentation to administrators, answering a few questions, for example, “What will this group bring to Olathe Northwest?”

The district said a student made a request to start the club, but since it’s considered a student record, they couldn’t give details due to privacy laws.

“I would love for them to reject that application,” parent Gregory Austin said. “I don’t think these kids are enemies. I think they’re just looking for belonging and looking for acceptance and looking for love, and if any group has marginalized them for any reason, I think it’s incumbent upon us to try and do a better job of making them feel loved.”

A concerned student started a petition online. It’s called, Stop The Satan Worship Club at Olathe Northwest.

On Monday night, it had 6,800 signatures. Austin is one of them.

“I’m concerned,” Austin said.

His son is a freshman at Olathe Northwest.

“From a more spiritual standpoint because as a Christian because we know that the only job of the devil is to steal, kill and destroy, and I’m not saying these kids have any intention of doing that whatsoever, but the group that they’re with, may be under that influence,” Austin said. “From a secular perspective, non-religious, there’s well documented evidence, as per the U.S. Dept. of Justice of a direct correlation between violent and criminal behavior of teen who are within that type of activity. So, I’m concerned about the school sponsoring that type of activity.”

The district said in considering any application, they look at the Equal Access Act. The federal law requires that all public schools cannot discriminate against an applying student-initiated group based on the message, that is philosophical or religious, according to the district.

In other words, the district said, if the school allows one club, it allows all — providing the application process is complete and the group meets the guidelines for recognition.

That right is protected under the first amendment and the district told FOX4, “Olathe Public Schools follows both state and federal laws related to student groups.”

Again, the Olathe School District said the application hasn’t yet received official approval.

FOX4 will keep you updated as a decision comes down.

