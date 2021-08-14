A Petition Nearing 3 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

So far, about 2.8 million Americans have signed a petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for every American. This petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, and was first posted on Change.org last year, reports Business Insider.

See: Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

Stimulus Update: States Give Out Thousands of Bonus $1,000 Checks – Will You Get One?



Since gaining in popularity, Bonin has added an update to her petition statement, which reads: “Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care. These are all reasons that checks need to be targeted to people who are still struggling and that Congress needs to learn from this past year. It took nine months for Congress to send a second stimulus check, and just moments to spend it. Moving forward Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met. No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need. Sign to join our movement to get recurring checks to the people.”

In Bonin’s initial petition statement, she said that she is one of millions of Americans who fear for their financial future because of the COVID-19 crisis. “With businesses and schools closing across the country to control the spread of this virus, many people have already lost their jobs. Others are being forced to stay home. This is catastrophic for working families like mine.”

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis,” said Bonin. “Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table,” she said.

Story continues

“It took nine months for Congress to send a second stimulus check, and just moments to spend it. Another single check won’t solve our problems – people are just too far behind,” explains Bonin.

Learn: 2.2. Million More Stimulus Checks Just Got Sent Out — Here’s Who Got Them

Prepare: Why You Shouldn’t Plan Your Budget Around Any Additional Stimulus Money



Bonin’s petition on Change.org has received so much support that the platform has recognized it as one of the top 10 petitions that changed 2020, according to a statement on the Change.org website.

The last stimulus check passed earlier this year, amounting to $1,400 for each eligible American. As of June 9, the IRS has disbursed a total of 169 million Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan, representing a value of approximately $395 billion since payments rolled out on March 12.

Whether or not Bonin’s petition attaining 3 million signatures will have any sort of impact on a potential fourth stimulus check remains to be seen. However, for struggling Americans, free health insurance through the American Families Plan will still be available until August 15.

More From GOBankingRates

This article was last updated on August 13, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Petition Nearing 3 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American