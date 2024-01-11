Petition pushing for impact fees in Rutherford County gets over 2,000 signatures

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The growth is far from slowing down in Rutherford County.

“We are growing by nine to 10,000 new residents every single year,” said County Mayor Joe Carr.

However, Carr said with all that growth comes many needs like new schools and roads that the county just doesn’t have the funding for.

“We’re absolutely doing more with less,” he said. “So when we constantly hear we need to save money, we need to do more with less, we’re doing that right now, and we’ve been doing it for a very long time.”

So what’s the solution?

Carr and other elected officials across the county believe it can be found through impact fees charged on new development.

“We are asking these people who are moving here, the nine to 10,000 new residents every year, to participate in the funding of the expansion over those services,” he said.

The county recently launched a website with a petition to show lawmakers that people who live here want impact fees.

“Over 2,000 signatures in two weeks, I think, speaks well of where the residents of Rutherford County are on this particular issue,” said Carr.

However, there are people who have doubts about all this.

“Impact fees will not prevent your taxes from going up in the future,” said Rutherford County Property Assessor Rob Mitchell. “They’ll actually be a component to them.”

Mitchell understands the reason for impact fees, but has concerns about how transparent the county is being with residents.

“We will have these impact fees and in two years time when we conduct our next re-evaluation,” he said. “People will see their property values increase, and they’re likely going to see their property taxes increase, and they will feel like they have been mislead and lied to.”

Mitchell believes there are other options that can help the county’s financial issues.

“I challenge everybody to look at ways we can make government work smarter and work better for our citizens, because that’s what they elected all of us to do,” he said.

Carr, however, believes giving the county the authority to implement impact fees will help them get a handle on Rutherford County’s growth.

“We need help,” he said. “Hopefully with the delegation’s help and support along with this website, maybe we can get to the place where we can have the same set of tools as other counties and other cities within Rutherford County.”

Carr said the website will stay up until the end of the Tennessee General Assembly.

He said he has other plans in the works if Rutherford County cannot get lawmakers to approve this.

