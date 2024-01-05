A petition to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage to $15 is under scrutiny: What we know

Oklahomans haven't seen an increase in minimum wage in more than 14 years, but supporters of an increase hope to change that by taking the matter to the voters.

Minimum wage in Oklahoma is still $7.25, in line with the federal minimum wage that went into effect in July 2009. Oklahoma is one of 20 states where minimum wage remains $7.25.

A petition to put State Question 832 on the ballot and raise minimum wage gradually was filed with the secretary of state's office on Oct. 27. After challenges to it, the petition will go in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court at a hearing Jan. 31.

Here's what to know about the initiative and its challenges:

More: Petition to raise state minimum wage heading to Oklahoma Supreme Court

What does the petition to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage say?

If it goes to the ballot and is approved by voters, State Question 832 would gradually raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma from the current $7.25 per hour to $15 in 2029.

Starting in 2030, the minimum would increase each year based on the cost of living increased measured by the U.S. Department of Labor. Federal and state employees would not be covered under the new rules, and some employers with ten or fewer employees would be exempt.

How could the minimum wage increase make it onto an Oklahoma ballot?

Since the petition is to approve a state statute rather than amend the Oklahoma Constitution, the petition only needs 92,263 signatures from registered voters to make it onto the ballot.

The group supporting the state question, Raise the Wage Oklahoma, said too many Oklahomans are working multiple jobs just to keep up with the rising cost of living.

"Thousands of Oklahomans work full-time and earn less than $15,100 a year on minimum wage," the group's website reads. "People who work for a living should earn a living."

Why is the minimum wage petition being challenged?

The State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Farm Bureau filed a challenge to the petition on Nov. 20, which has received the support of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

The challenge asks the Oklahoma Supreme Court to declare the petition "legally insufficient for submission to the voters."

Drummond weighed in on Dec. 14, and his brief said that the details of the petition would contradict the Oklahoma constitution.

The petition, he said, "improperly delegates legislative authority to the U.S. Department of Labor by deferring future amendments to Oklahoma's minimum wage after 2030 to the Department ... (the petition) leaves no discretion whatsoever to the state, its legislature, or its executive agencies, to determine the minimum wage after 2030."

What happens next?

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31, held in the high court's ceremonial courtroom on the second floor of the state Capitol building.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma minimum wage petition at state's Supreme Court: What we know