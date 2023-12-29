Petition to raise state minimum wage heading to Oklahoma Supreme Court

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hold an en banc hearing in January that could decide the fate of an initiative petition seeking to raise the state's minimum wage.

The hearing — the second full court hearing held in the past six months — comes after the Oklahoma Farm Bureau and the Oklahoma State Chamber both filed briefs in the case seeking to stop circulation of the petition. Both groups asked the court to assume original jurisdiction of the case and declare the petition "legally insufficient for submission to the voters."

State Question 832 would gradually raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma from the current $7.25 per hour to $15 in 2029. Future increases would be tied to the cost-of-living index. Supporters of the proposal filed documents with the secretary of state’s office on Oct. 27.

The petition, which creates a state statute — and doesn’t amend the Oklahoma Constitution — requires 92,263 signatures to get on the ballot. Constitutional amendments require 172,993.

In its brief, the State Chamber said the petition would result in" higher prices for consumers, fewer jobs for workers and greater failure rates for businesses." The farm bureau said the initiative petition would undermine its efforts to "support freedoms of farmers and ranchers, the promotion of individual liberties, private property rights and free enterprise."

The group supporting the petition, Raise the Wage Oklahoma, said it believed the petition would survive the court challenge. "We are confident SQ832 will stand up in court and simply ask that the voters of Oklahoma, not the State Chamber, be the ones to decide whether to gradually increase our state's minimum wage to help struggling families," spokesman Amber England said.

England said many Oklahoma parents work — often at more than one job — but struggle to put food on the table when they earn less than $15,100 a year. "Still, the wealthy interests behind the State Chamber are doing everything they can to block a reasonable wage increase that would allow Oklahoma families to keep up with rising costs."

In a brief supporting the petition, the group said years of inaction by the Oklahoma Legislature have forced residents to take matters into their own hands.

"State Questions 832, by contrast, would establish our own state minimum wage, independent of the federal one," the group's brief said. "By divorcing the state's minimum wage from the federal one, SQ 832 actually reclaims state legislative authority."

The hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 31, will be held in the high court's ceremonial courtroom on the second floor of the state Capitol building.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear minimum wage petition