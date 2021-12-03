Petition to remove Aliquippa school board member underway

Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School in Aliquippa.

ALIQUIPPA — A former Aliquippa School Board director is the driving force behind a new petition to remove a current member due to her criminal charges.

Ezra Lowe is attempting to gain enough signatures to remove Catherine Colalella, who was arrested in November 2020 on three felony charges, including two counts of insurance fraud and one count of theft by deception.

All three charges are third-degree felonies.

According to official court documents, Colalella's case was not sent to trial. Instead, she was placed into an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for the charges, starting on Sept. 10, 2021.

ARD, which is very similar to first offenders programs, shows that Colalella has to complete community service, pay a fine and was put on probation.

Attempts to reach Colalella, school board President LaRita Stewart, and Superintendent Phillip K. Woods for comment were unsuccessful Friday.

