Petition to revoke father's bail in baby's fentanyl overdose death

Feb. 16—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors filed a second petition to revoke bail for Gary Edward Travinski Jr., charged along with his wife, Jennifer Travinski, in connection with the death of their 16-day-old daughter, who authorities allege died from drinking breast milk containing fentanyl.

The petition to revoke Gary Travinski's bail alleged he tested positive for fentanyl after his bail on charges of endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance was modified to $100,000 unsecured, resulting in his release from the county correctional facility.

While free on bail, Gary Travinski, 40, is monitored by the court's pre-trial services subject to random drug testing.

Prosecutors alleged Gary Travinski tested positive for fentanyl on Jan. 18 and again Jan. 27.

A petition to revoke Gary Travinski's bail filed by prosecutors on Jan. 27 was denied by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Feb. 9. During the hearing, Gary Travinski claimed he had not used illegal drugs since December.

After the Feb. 9 hearing, Gary Travinski was tested again and tested positive for fentanyl and nonfentanyl, according to the petition filed by prosecutors seeking to revoke his bail a second time.

Prosecutors in the petition alleged the three drug tests show levels of fentanyl have consistently increased with every test.

Sklarosky scheduled a hearing on the latest petition to revoke Gary Travinski's bail for Tuesday.

On Thursday, Jennifer Travinski, 45, appeared for her preliminary hearing before District Judge David A. Barilla in Forty Fort on charges of third degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Following the three-hour proceeding, Barilla sent all charges against Jennifer Travinski to county court. She remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.