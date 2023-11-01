Petition seeking accountability for killing of Deerfield man reaches near 100 signatures

Nov. 1—FAIRMONT — A new petition is calling on the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney's office to release a public statement regarding the killing of Charles Echols III. The petition states an arrest should be made, and precluding that, at least an explanation of why no arrest took place should be made to the public regarding the July death.

"They still haven't mentioned a name, no one has been arrested," Precious Echols, daughter of Echols III, said. "I feel like they're just trying to overlook this whole situation. I felt like they were never serious, I felt like they have not taken it seriously from the beginning. I feel like they don't want to do anything about it. So, we're hoping to get some attention and let them know he does have family and friends out here that care about him and we're not going to let it go easily."

Charles Echols III was killed in an altercation just after midnight on July 30. Two people of interest in the case are prison employees, a nurse and the other a correctional officer. The people in question are Lee Ann Chacon and Joseph Michael Costello. Precious Echols said her father was in a relationship with Chacon. She added at the time of her father's killing, Marion County Lead Prosecutor Jeff Freeman told her the prosecutor's office was awaiting autopsy and ballistics results in order to determine what actually happened.

Freeman indicated the determining factor for an arrest in this case rests on whether this was self-defense or not. Legally, he said, someone in their own residence or a guest in the residence of another has the right to defend themselves against an intruder and against acts of violence. He said is unable to conclude definitively if the case is self-defense or not, but it does come into play in this case.

"If a case has sufficient evidence to charge someone based on the nonscientific evidence, certainly we have that happen if someone's caught in the act of committing a crime, or there's sufficient evidence on the face of an investigation to charge someone right away," Freeman said. "We can do that and wait on the science while someone is charged. This isn't one of those cases. There's not enough evidence of a crime without the science disproving the information we already have based on information we already have."

However, the relationship at play between her father and Chacon makes Precious Echols skeptical of any self-defense claim. Charles Echols III had the door code to the garage entrance, which is how he entered the residence on the day of his death. As far as she knew, despite issues in the relationship between her father and Chacon, they were working to mend things. Charles Echols III was even helping Chacon with her daughter, Precious Echols said.

"I just don't really understand that because I feel like if she was fearful for her life, she would have changed that pin code," Precious Echols said. "I don't believe that was self-defense. I believe he was shot and killed and I believe it wasn't anything like self-defense. I don't believe she feared for her life. I don't believe any of that. I believe she got caught cheating. I did hear the guy was the one who had shot my dad. I heard it was a guy then I heard it was her, so I'm not sure."

She also indicated gunpowder residue was found on both Chacon and Costello. However, Freeman said there was nothing in the gunshot residue reports at the time that contradicted the narrative put forth by the occupants of the residence, which was backed up by collateral evidence. He said they found gunshot residue where it was to be expected.

Freeman added a shortage of medical personnel is further exacerbating what are already slow return times for autopsy reports. As far as the West Virginia Forensics Lab goes, a similar issue is holding up any other forensic reports related to the case. Coupled with the fact the forensics lab is the only one for all 55 counties in the state, it might be a long time before the scientific evidence comes back in this case, officials said. Until then, Freeman said there doesn't appear to be enough evidence to arrest anyone in the killing of Charles Echols III.

So far, the petition has reached 89 signatures. John Kemet Shabazz-El, who started the petition and helps run a collective called Souls for Justice, said the collective's demands now include a grand jury investigation and accountability of official responsibility. He added they believe there's evidence of a wrongful killing and there is no evidence of self-defense given what appears to be the firing of two weapons by two people.

He also said the unjust killing of Black people particularly impacts the emotional health of Black African Americans. Whenever something happens like in the case of Charles Echols III, there is a sense of outrage and that something must be done or else the Black community could be in slavery all over again, he added.

"Historically, not much is put in local officials when it comes to the death of Black people. However, through the work of our predecessors we have learned how to make justice work and hold local officials accountable," he said. "If local officials aren't held accountable, Black people don't feel that the system can work for them."

For now, questions continue to haunt Precious Echols. She still doesn't know what truly happened the night of her father's killing. She wants answers more than anything else, on top of accountability for those responsible for her father's death. The fact he went to that house without a weapon of any kind speaks volumes to her as to his initial intentions for being there in the first place. Her motivations are more familiar to anyone, regardless of race.

"I know what kind of man he was, if no one else did, you know," she said. "He's not the type that gets into starting trouble. He's not that type of person. So I know there has to be more than what's going on here. It's important for me to figure out what happened, and get justice for him because he's not here to speak for himself to tell what happened."

The petition can be viewed at https://www.change.org/p/charles-duddy-echols-deserves-justice.

