Petition seeking death penalty in slaying of Elwood police officer

Aug. 14—ANDERSON — A petition requesting the death penalty for the man charged with killing an Elwood police officer will be delivered Monday to the Madison County Prosecutor.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the Aug. 1 shooting of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop.

Last week Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday requested from Madison County Council an additional $50,000 in the 2023 budget in anticipation of filing for the death penalty against Boards.

Cummings told council members that his office would meet soon with the family of Shahnavaz and then decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Bradley Hope said Friday he plans to turn over to the prosecutor's office Monday an on-line petition that more than 6,400 people have signed.

He was not sure of how many people have signed petitions available at several locations.

"We've already seen one court fail," Hope said of Boards' previous conviction and release from prison after shooting at two Indianapolis police officers.

"We want to make sure that everyone knows where a lot of people stand on this issue," he said. "The officer's death really hit home. I worked in Madison County dispatch for several years."

Hope, who currently works as a paramedic, said he supports the death penalty and law enforcement.

"I hope he uses this to see what everyone, even outside of the family wants when it comes to this case," he said of the goal of the petition. "There will be community support for his decision."

