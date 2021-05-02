A petition urging the government to give $2,000 monthly stimulus checks to every American has surpassed 2 million signatures

Yelena Dzhanova
·3 min read
protest stimulus
Protesters rally demanding economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City on August 5, 2020. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

  • A petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks has reached more than 2 million signatures.

  • The petition argues the three stimulus checks released over the course of a year have not been sufficient to deal with the financial repercussions brought on by the pandemic.

  • Senate Democrats have been urging both Congress to pass recurring relief checks to stave off financial difficulty.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

More than 2 million people have so far signed a petition calling for monthly stimulus checks in the amount of $2,000 to support Americans as the pandemic continues. 

The petition, which was first posted on Change.org last year, was started by Colorado restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin. 

Related: Billionaires' net worth increased by a trillion during pandemic

"I'm calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis," Bonin wrote on the petition. "Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table."

In the petition, Bonin urges Congress to issue "immediate checks and recurring payments."

"Congress needs to make sure that we won't be financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy," she wrote.

There have been three rounds of stimulus checks in the last 15 months since the onset of the pandemic. 

The last stimulus check was passed under President Joe Biden in the amount of $1,400 to eligible Americans. Congress has been slow to issue stimulus checks because of partisan disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. Each party has had different visions of the amount allocated per check and other relief measures the overall spending package would include.

The Trump administration issued two stimulus checks - the first in the amount of $1,200 and the second in the amount of $600. Nine months passed between both rounds.

Bonin criticized the amount of time it took Congress to come to an agreement. 

"Another single check won't solve our problems - people are just too far behind," Bonin wrote on the petition. "Like we've been saying from the beginning of this pandemic, people need to know when the next check is coming. And the best thing our government can do right now is send emergency money to the people on a monthly basis."

Bonin's petition has garnered so much support that Change.org recognized it in its list of top 10 petitions that changed 2020. 

Senate Democrats have been urging both Congress and the Biden administration to pass recurring relief checks to help stave off the financial devastation brought on by the coronavirus. 

"Supplying Americans with monthly support until they can get back on their feet can save our communities from financial ruin," Bonin wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fourth stimulus check coming? Biden says the money is 'making a difference'

    Calls are growing for another stimulus check as the president touts the most recent one.

  • A man was hospitalized after the porta-potty he was using at the historic Gettysburg battlefield was crushed by a tree

    The porta-potty was crushed by a tree felled by high winds at the site of Little Round Top, Gettysburg, on Friday, volunteer firefighters said.

  • Biden’s ‘American Families Plan’ lets the IRS snoop on your bank accounts

    In President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, he laid out his ambitious, expansive agenda for getting the country past the economic wreckage associated with the coronavirus pandemic, mostly under the rubric of what his administration is calling the "American Families Plan" (some of the details of which we spelled out here). For one thing, Biden wants to expand the federal tax credit that provides for up to $3,600 per eligible child in stimulus checks, spread out over monthly payments (starting this July). Instead of the current 1-year expansion that's already underway, though, Biden now wants to stretch that out through 2025. Meantime, the American Families Plan also calls for everything from the tax credit expansion to greater access to Medicaid, paid family leave, free community college tuition, and much more. The big question -- how will all of this be paid for? Answer: Partly by taxing the rich, and to help that process along, Biden's plan wants to give an extraordinary amount of new power to the IRS. Take a look at this fact sheet from the Treasury Department, explaining a new provision that would require banks and financial institutions to start telling the tax agency what people have in their bank account, when money is moved around, and the like. This proposal, according to the fact sheet, "leverages the information that financial institutions already know about account holders, simply requiring that they add to their regular, annual reports information about aggregate account outflows and inflows. Providing the IRS this information will help improve audit selection so it can better target its enforcement activity on the most suspect evaders, avoiding unnecessary (and costly) audits of ordinary taxpayers." Giving the IRS more power to track money that moves into and out of your accounts is supposedly meant to help the tax agency go after the wealthiest taxpayers. However, this new authority has been described as being akin to giving federal tax "cops" even more of an excuse to claim a metaphorical probable cause to financially "stop and frisk" someone. The US operates under a so-called pay as you go tax framework, meaning that people are penalized if they wait until the end of the tax year, for example, to pay all their taxes in one lump sum. This way, the IRS could see that people have a certain degree of taxable income flowing through their financial accounts that they should be paying taxes on throughout the year. The Biden administration wants to spend $80 billion to expand the IRS' compliance abilities in order to generate $700 billion over the next decade to help pay for the American Families Plan, and the benefits it includes like new quasi-stimulus checks. Where does that $700 billion come from? From the increased tax enforcement that the $80 billion IRS expansion made possible.

  • Dems get locked out of Texas special election

    Republicans placed first and second in the Texas 6th District primary, which means Democrats will miss the runoff.

  • Millions of Americans Are About to Get $3,600 in New Stimulus — Are You One of Them?

    While a fourth stimulus check might not be in the cards, a new $3,600 benefit for millions of Americans will now be on its way come July. See: $3,600 Stimulus Payments for Families to Start in July...

  • An Asian American artist recorded the racist things men said to them in bars and released the audio in a short film

    "It was more about having autonomy over and gaining autonomy over those situations and using my art to do so," Takenaka said of the audio clips.

  • California Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall

    California Democrats sharpened their anti-recall messaging Saturday during the state party's annual convention, arguing removing Gov. Gavin Newsom from office early would roll back immigrant rights and criminal justice reforms, stall progress on the housing crisis and waste taxpayer money. The California Democratic Party gathering, held virtually, served as a venue for party leaders to energize some of the party's most active volunteers ahead of Newsom's expected election later this year. “I’ve seen firsthand what a leader he is and how he really does put his heart into his work on behalf of the people of California, and President Joe Biden and I support him 100%," Vice President Kamala Harris, who began her political career in San Francisco alongside Newsom, said in pre-taped remarks.

  • News outlets including the Washington Post have retracted or amended reports claiming the FBI warned Giuliani he was the target of a Russian influence operation

    It was reported that Giuliani was warned Putin's Russia was using him to spread falsehoods, but several outlets have now walked back the claim.

  • Biden spending on things we don't necessarily need, can't afford: Sen. John Barrasso

    President Joe Biden's spending is "like someone with a new credit card," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Sunday on ABC's "This Week," signaling difficulty ahead for the expansive presidential agenda laid out in the past week, but also pointing to potential successes in terms of what GOP leaders may compromise on going forward. "And these are things that we don't necessarily need -- we certainly can't afford -- but they're going to delight the liberal left of the party," Barrasso, the leader of the Senate Republican conference, told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz of Biden's spending bills.

  • 'Goddess' Sharon Stone, 63, poses in a black swimsuit with her French bulldog

    The actress and her pooch lounged by the pool for the stunning shot.

  • Wyoming backs coal with $1.2M threat to sue other states

    While most states pursue ways to boost renewable energy, Wyoming is doing the opposite with a new program aimed at propping up the dwindling coal industry by suing other states that block exports of Wyoming coal and cause Wyoming coal-fired power plants to shut down. The law signed April 6 by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. “Wyoming is sending a message that it is prepared to bring litigation to protect her interests,” Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said of the fund signed into law April 6.

  • ‘There’s a lot of crazy going on’: Pro-Trump lawyer blows up key GOP race

    Lin Wood’s smash-mouth bid to become South Carolina party chair is rattling one of the Republican Party’s most important states.

  • Chicago mayor acknowledges Bears have concerns about Soldier Field, says they won’t move

    The mayor of a Chicago suburb that will soon have a stadium-sized piece of property available says the Bears are considering leaving Soldier Field, while the mayor of Chicago says the team isn’t going anywhere. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the Bears approached her about making changes to Soldier Field, which has a seating capacity [more]

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt per person? Here's the latest

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • Chicken prices rise as poultry plants struggle to find workers

    Chicken prices, including wings, are on the rise, say executives at Wingstop and Pilgrim's Pride, on a shortage of poultry plant workers.

  • Beijing’s ‘Little Blue Men’ spread across South China Sea as Britain sends strike group

    As she picked up a camera lens to zoom in on two specks on the horizon that were racing across the South China Sea towards her boat, Philippine journalist Chiara Zambrano froze in shock. The wave-piercing hulls and distinctive blue camouflage of China’s Houbei Type 22 missile-armed fast attack crafts were clearly visible. “I thought ‘what the heck?’ There was no mistaking it,” she told The Telegraph. Ms Zambrano and her filming crew were aboard a Philippine fishing boat in early April to work on an investigation about the impact on the local population of China’s militarisation of the reefs, atolls and waters off the Philippines' coast. China is beefing up its presence in the strategic South China Sea, raising fears it is working to seize control of access to crucial global shipping routes in international waters.

  • On their way to prom, two students killed in car crash, Indiana school district says

    “It leaves an entire community grieving.”

  • Police fired 24 shots at a handcuffed man. Why didn't they turn on their body cameras?

    The case of Ariane McCree illustrates the patchwork nature of police body camera policies around the country.

  • Huge US amphibious tank craft from World War II discovered buried 30 feet underground in an English field

    In 1947, a US-made Buffalo LVT landing craft was swept away by severe floods in Lincolnshire, England, and buried deep underground.

  • Idaho cop whose TikTok mocked LeBron James over his Ma'Khia Bryant comments has raised $300,000

    The cop performed a skit in which he pretended to call James to ask him what he should do when a Black man chased another Black man with a knife.