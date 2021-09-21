Petito's cause of death: homicide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An autopsy confirmed Gabby Petito's remains. President Joe Biden urged foreign leaders to work together at the U.N. General Assembly. And COVID-19 has killed as many in the United States as the Spanish flu over a century ago.

👋 Hey! Laura here with Tuesday's news, just for you.

But first, it's a fine, fine line. 😬 A French tightrope walker named Nathan Paulin completed a 2,198-foot walk, 200 feet in the air on a tightrope suspended between the Eiffel Tower and the Chaillot theatre in Paris. Maybe it was faster than taking the bus?

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Autopsy confirms body found is Gabby Petito; search intensifies for Brian Laundrie

The remains found near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park are those of missing blogger Gabby Petito, an autopsy confirmed Tuesday. The Teton County coroner confirmed the remains are Petito and initially ruled her death a homicide. The official cause of death is pending final autopsy results, the FBI said. Authorities in Florida returned Tuesday to a sprawling wilderness preserve, wetlands and recreation area, searching for Petito's fiance and hoping to unravel the mystery of her death. Brian Laundrie, 23, has been labeled the sole person of interest in what began as a missing person case for Petito, 22. On Monday, FBI agents and police searched for clues in the North Port, Florida, home the couple had been sharing with Laundrie's parents. The FBI declined to provide details on the search by at least a dozen law enforcement officers, but agents removed several boxes and towed away a car. Laundrie and Petito packed up a van in July and began a cross-country adventure. But Laundrie returned home alone Sept. 1.

A makeshift memorial dedicated to missing woman Gabby Petito is located near City Hall on September 20, 2021 in North Port, Florida.
A makeshift memorial dedicated to missing woman Gabby Petito is located near City Hall on September 20, 2021 in North Port, Florida.

Biden wants UN to work together on climate change, pandemic

President Joe Biden used his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday to declare the U.S. was shifting from "relentless war" to "relentless diplomacy" as he urged foreign leaders to meet what he said were the greatest challenges facing the world: the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. Biden called on leaders to quickly step up vaccination efforts and expand access to COVID-19 treatments. He touted the U.S. COVID-19 global response, which includes an investment of more than $15 billion, as a "dose of hope." The president also used the diplomatic speech to underscore the U.S. is "not seeking a new Cold War," a message directly aimed at China. And he also reiterated climate change as a "code red for humanity," announcing he would work with Congress to double his commitment of $5.7 billion per year to help developing countries cope with the impacts of climate change.

President Joe Biden waits for a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, September 20, 2021.
President Joe Biden waits for a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, September 20, 2021.

What everyone's talking about

How did so many Haitians end up at the southern US border?

Thousands of Haitian immigrants encamped at Del Rio, Texas, after entering the U.S. through the Rio Grande are awaiting either deportation from U.S. authorities or deciding to stay put and seek asylum. But how did these Haitian migrants make their way to Texas instead of entering from Florida — a state that's closer to the Caribbean nation?Many of those migrants, experts say, were likely already in Central America, as powerful natural disasters and an often-dysfunctional government prompted a steady flow of out-migration for more than a decade. But now, with economic opportunities drying up in Latin America as the pandemic continues, Haitian migrants are seeking asylum in the U.S. But Haitians pointed to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and a recent destructive earthquake, both this year, in their homeland as reasons why they are fearful of returning to Haiti. More than 320 migrants Haitians were flown back to Port-au-Prince on three flights Sunday, and Haiti says it is expecting six flights Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

A Haitian migrant wades across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acu&#xf1;a, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to avoid deportation from the U.S.
A Haitian migrant wades across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to avoid deportation from the U.S.

US death toll reaches total from Spanish flu a century ago

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did – approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time. Like the Spanish flu, the coronavirus may never entirely disappear. Instead, scientists hope it becomes a mild, seasonal bug as human immunity strengthens through vaccination and repeated infection. The 1918-19 influenza pandemic killed up to 50 million victims globally at a time when the world had one-quarter the population it does now. Global deaths from COVID-19 now stand at more than 4.6 million.

👉 More COVID-19 news: Two doses of J&J vaccine provide 94% protection, study says; Third staffer at Kentucky school dies: Catch up on the latest updates.

Visitors sit among white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg&#39;s &quot;In America: Remember,&quot; a temporary art installation to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Visitors sit among white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Real quick

Florida woman, 74, fights off gator to save her dog

A 74-year old woman was playing with her dog, a golden retriever mix named Nalu, in a lake near Boca Raton, Florida, when they were both attacked by an alligator. Nalu was chest-deep in a lake, playing fetch when Marciano went to the edge of the lake to get her feet wet. She was struck with horror when she realized a dark shadow in the water was an alligator that measured 6 feet or longer. When the alligator attacked, gripping Nalu in its massive jaws, Marciano said she "did the only thing I could do. I came down on the alligator with all my weight." The alligator released Nalu, then turned and sunk its teeth into her hand. She was able to get free, and both were treated by doctors and given stitches after the attack.

Suzan Marciano, 74, and her dog, Nalu, escaped an alligator attack at Burt Aaronson Park in Boca Raton.
Suzan Marciano, 74, and her dog, Nalu, escaped an alligator attack at Burt Aaronson Park in Boca Raton.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Remains identified as Gabby Petito, Biden at UN, Del Rio, Texas border, COVID-19, Florida gator attack. It's Tuesday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Search for Gabby Petito's fiancé resumes in Florida after body found

    Laundrie is a person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito, but investigators have not been able to speak with him.

  • New developments in Gabby Petito case

    The mystery surrounding Gabby Petito continues to grow. She's the 22-year-old woman who was last seen on a road trip with her boyfriend, who is now missing. There are several developments including what a search warrant turned up and what a park ranger in Utah saw just before Gabby's disappearance.

  • Biden tells U.N. the U.S. is 'not seeking a new Cold War'

    Biden tells U.N. the U.S. is 'not seeking a new Cold War'

  • U.S. to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans. President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual summit on COVID-19 on Wednesday and is likely to announce the new pledge then. Earlier on Tuesday, Biden told the United Nations General Assembly that the United States had put more than $15 billion toward the global response to COVID-19 in order to fund more than 160 million COVID-19 vaccines in other countries.

  • Police officer catches baby dropped from second-story balcony in Jersey City

    A baby dropped from a second-story balcony by an unidentified man was caught by a Jersey City police officer.

  • Rope walker scales the heights from the Eiffel Tower

    Nathan Paulin started the walk across the rope, which was 1968 foot long, from the first floor of the French capital's iconic landmark."It was great," he said. "It was less easy than I had imagined, and than what I already done, but it was beautiful."The 27-year-old's stunt was part of a live performance festival organized by the Chaillot Theatre, and took four years of practice. In 2019 Paulin completed a 492 foot high, 1673 foot long slackline walk between two skyscrapers in Paris' Le Defense business district.

  • Gabby Petito's death a 'homicide,' autopsy finds; search intensifies for fiance, Brian Laundrie

    Gabby Petito's death was a homicide, a Wyoming coroner determined Tuesday. Her body was found at a campground near Grand Teton National Park.

  • ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

    News headlines for Tuesday, September 21, 2021 ABC 10News

  • Coroner Confirms Worst Fears: Van-Lifer Gabby Petito’s Death Was a Homicide

    OCTAVIO JONES/GettyThe Teton County coroner has ruled the death of Gabby Petito, the missing 22-year-old “van-life” YouTuber, a homicide.Her body, found Sunday near Grand Teton National Park, was positively identified Tuesday by both her family and the county coroner. The park was the last place Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie were seen together before Laundrie returned to Florida alone in Petito’s white Ford van.The Teton County coroner’s “initial determination for the manner of death is h

  • Gabby Petito: Autopsy confirms body found in Wyoming forest is missing YouTuber

    Further details of the autopsy will be released once Gabby Petito was ‘home’, the family attorney says

  • Biden to address U.N. General Assembly as U.S. faces global challenges

    President Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. The speech comes as the U.S. is dealing with a diplomatic dispute with France and the aftermath of the Afghanistan withdrawal. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with a look at what to expect.

  • New Jersey police officer catches baby dropped from balcony during standoff

    A heroic police officer caught a 1-month-old baby who was dropped from a second-story balcony during a tense standoff in New Jersey on Saturday, authorities said.

  • Iran's president slams US in first speech to UN as leader

    Iran's new president slammed U.S. sanctions imposed on his nation as a mechanism of war, using his first U.N address since his swearing-in to forcefully call out Washington's policies in the region and the growing political schism within America. President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday delivered a far more critical and blunt take on American foreign policy than his moderate predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, had done in previous speeches to the U.N. General Assembly. Raisi, who was sworn in last month after an election, is a conservative cleric and former judiciary chief seen as close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • FBI says body found in Wyoming identified as that of missing woman Gabby Petito

    A body found in a national forest in Wyoming has been identified as that of Gabby Petito, the young woman who went missing during a road trip with her fiancé, and her death was a homicide, the FBI said on Tuesday.

  • US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

    The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in less than six weeks, experts said.

  • Blazers, Warriors top Stephen A. Smith's Ben Simmons trade target list

    Count Stephen A. Smith as someone who wants to see Ben Simmons traded to the Portland Trail Blazers before the start of the 2021 NBA season.

  • President Biden addresses UN General Assembly for first time

    For the first time since taking office, President Joe Biden addressed the UN on Tuesday.

  • France, Australia agree submarine row won't stop trade deal

    French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal. France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after U.S. President Joe Biden revealed last week a new tripartite alliance including Australia and Britain that would allow Australia to amass a fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to provide 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia.

  • People on TikTok are obsessed with Clinique ‘Black Honey,’ and now it’s sold out at Sephora and Ulta

    It's almost impossible to find.

  • Biden calls on U.S. Supreme Court to protect abortion rights

    President Joe Biden's administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide in an upcoming case concerning a restrictive Mississippi law. The administration brief backs Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, in its fight over the state's attempt to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.