When "Days of Our Lives" moves to the Peacock streaming service later this month, there will be only three soap operas still airing in their traditional slots, weekday afternoons on broadcast television. Last week, Comcast (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that the long-running daytime drama is moving exclusively to Peacock beginning Sept. 12. Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement that much of the audience already watches its episodes digitally, either through DVR or on Hulu.